Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.