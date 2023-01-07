Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $114.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

