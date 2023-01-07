Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,614 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.61. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $141.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

