Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

