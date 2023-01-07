Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 429,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

