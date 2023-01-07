Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

