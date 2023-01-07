Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. Centene has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

