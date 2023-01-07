CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

