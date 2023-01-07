CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

