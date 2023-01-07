China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $344,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

