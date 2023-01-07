Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

