Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,132,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 262,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

