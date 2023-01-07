Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 429,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

