Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 90.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $500.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.15 and a 200 day moving average of $489.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

