Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

