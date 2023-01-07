Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$150.00” Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

JPM stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

