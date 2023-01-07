Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

