Cutler Group LLC CA Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

