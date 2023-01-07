Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

