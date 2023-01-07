Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

