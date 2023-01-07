Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

About Diageo

DEO stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.