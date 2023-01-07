Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $20.67 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

