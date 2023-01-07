DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

