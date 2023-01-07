Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

