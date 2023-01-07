Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.01. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 76 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

