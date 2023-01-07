Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 175,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

