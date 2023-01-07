Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 8,177 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,251,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,029,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

