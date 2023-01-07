Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:ENV opened at $63.10 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,335,000 after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $9,520,000. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

