EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $335.22

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $335.22, but opened at $322.37. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $321.52, with a volume of 562 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

