EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $335.22

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $335.22, but opened at $322.37. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $321.52, with a volume of 562 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.07.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

