Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,532 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

