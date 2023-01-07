Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,304 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.