Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,861 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,521,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,444,000 after buying an additional 2,387,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

