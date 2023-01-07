Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor Stock Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

