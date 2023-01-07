Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 105,465 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.38%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.