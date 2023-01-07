Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,140,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

