Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $9,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,890 shares of company stock worth $4,550,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.