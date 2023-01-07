Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,396 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $6.69 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

