Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.9 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

