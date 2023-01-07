Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $110,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.14.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

