Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,504 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

