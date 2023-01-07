Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock worth $3,461,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

