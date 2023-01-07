Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 179.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 403.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth about $11,478,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,777 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. Analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Proterra news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

