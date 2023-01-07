Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,826 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 319,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

