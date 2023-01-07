Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,439 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Aegon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after buying an additional 1,106,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $117,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 3.4 %

Aegon stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Aegon Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.