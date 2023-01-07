Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

