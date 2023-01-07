Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,323,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 523,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

