Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $147.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

