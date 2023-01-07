Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,643 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,643 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DB stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

