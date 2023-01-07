Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,260 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.